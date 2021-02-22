Man found dead near Harrison Lake after 9 hour weekend search

The 21-year-old had gone missing while ATVing on the Harrison East Forest Service Road Saturday

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue searched 30km of logging roads Saturday night (Feb. 20), looking for a missing ATV driver. (KHSAR/Facebook)

A man has died after going missing on the Harrison East Forest Service Road over the weekend.

According to a release from Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR), the team was called out to help search for a missing ATV driver at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. The 21-year-old man had been last seen at Silver River, about halfway up Harrison Lake, late that afternoon.

Sixteen KHSAR volunteers searched the surrounding 30km of logging roads on foot and in a utility task vehicle. The search was suspended at 3 a.m. and started again at 9 a.m. Sunday morning with the help of Mission SAR.

The man was found dead at noon that Sunday, at the 25km mark of the Forest Service Road, just north of Cogburn Creek.

According to KHSAR manager Neil Brewer, “poor weather and darkness hampered the search through the night.”

KHSAR sends its condolences to the family and friends of the young man.



