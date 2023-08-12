The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail

Sea to Sky RCMP say he went biking on Aug. 8 and was found 2 days later

Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Thursday (Aug. 10).

Around 11:20 a.m., RCMP officers were called for a sudden death of a man. He was not previously reported missing, but officers learned he went out biking Aug. 8.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area. Our officers are currently working with the Coroner’s office and emergency services on the investigation. Victim Services are available to assist those affected by this incident,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWhistler

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. midwives and province deliver new 3-year deal, increasing wages
Next story
Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Just Posted

Curtis Dickson (shown above in game 3) busted out with four goals and six points as the Langley Thunder eliminated the Nanaimo Timbermen 9-6 in game 4 of the best-of-five Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series on Thursday, August 10 at Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag LEC file photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder bound for WLA finals

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Bandits’ Alex Campbell Alex Campbell had 18 points, which included five 3-pointers Friday, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre against Calgary Surge. Calgary won the western final 77-75. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Calgary Surge win western final against Vancouver Bandits

Canadian rider Katie Kruger beat out Langley’s own LJ Tidball Thursday, in the CSI3* tbird 1.40m Challenge. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley hosts some of worlds best riders this month