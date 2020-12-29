PHOTOS: Man found shot and killed in Surrey, vehicle fire reported in Langley

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Guildford area Monday night (Dec. 28) and a vehicle fire was reported in Langley shortly after.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were responded to an incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street where they found the man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police added he died of his injuries.

At the scene, Sergeant Frank Jang said shots were fired in the area.

Jang said police need help from the community, such as witnesses, dash-cam video,

“If you saw a speeding vehicle leave the area, we need all that information.”

Photos from the scene show the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood. There was police tape around the front of a house and a white sedan parked in front. There was also a tent sent up next to a taxi, behind the white sedan.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Meantime, IHIT said it is also investigating a vehicle fire, which happened shortly after.

Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved vehicle parked on the side of the road in a relatively remote area with large, gated properties.

Jang said there was “information coming out of Langley that there was a burned vehicle.

“It is certainly to tell or say that if it is in fact linked to this latest homicide, but, of course, out of an abundance of caution, we can’t take any chances and we are treating it as possibly linked.”

This comes a day after IHIT said it was investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the area of 137A Street and 90th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he died.

READ ALSO: One man dead following shooting in Surrey, Dec. 28, 2020

— With files from Aaron Hinks


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Good Samaritan wants to know if overdose victim survived
Next story
Addressing mental-health issues linked to pandemic looming issue in 2021, Bains says

Just Posted

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Man found shot and killed in Surrey, vehicle fire reported in Langley

Police responded to incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street

A Good Samaritan who intervened when a woman apparently overdosed in a car at Derby Reach park in Langley on Christmas Day would like to know if she survived. (Langley Advance Times file)
Good Samaritan wants to know if overdose victim survived

Christmas Day incident at Derby Reach park ‘eye-opening’ rescuer says

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man has little sympathy for those making too much to qualify for COVID benefits

Many seniors and single parents make far less income than some who are complaining

Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man looks forward to the day when electric vehicle prices fall

Society will continue to need oil and gas while EV prices are so much higher, writer argues

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) and Jamie Drysdale (6) celebrate a goal against the Russia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Bowen Byram captains Team Canada against Germany

Player with Langley-based Vancouver giants steps in after Dach injury

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Most Read