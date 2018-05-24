Man found stabbed in east Langley

Police responded to what was thought to be a pedestrian struck in Aldergrove.

The police were called about a pedestrian struck but when they arrived, they found a stabbing victim early Thursdya morning.

“The male victim was found in the intersection of 276 Street and Fraser Highway and police believe the attack to be targeted,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “Three individuals have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Langley RCMP would like to hear from anyone with information on this investigation. Call the non-emergency tip line at 604-532-3398.

