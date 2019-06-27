Rob Jeglum spoke about his mom at news conference in 2018. (THE NEWS/files)

Man given 6.5 years in highway hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen died in head-on collision in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

A Chilliwack man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges in connection with a collision that killed a Maple Ridge motorcyclist in 2017.

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, a 48-year-old Maple Ridge mother and grandmother, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, died in the head-on collision on Sept. 14 of that year. She was riding on Lougheed Highway, near 280th Street, with a group of friends, on her way back from dinner when the collision occurred.

Ryan Gerald Lowe pleaded guilty in October to charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm to two others – failing to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief for reporting a theft of a vehicle, when none had occurred.

He was sentenced Thursday in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Lowe was given five years for driving causing death and another for driving causing bodily harm, as well as three more for leaving the scene and mischief.

The first two sentences are concurrent, while the last two are consecutive for a total of eight years.

Justice Patricia Janzen, however, reduced the total sentence to 6.5 years.

Lowe, from Chilliwack and born in 1984, initially faced eight charges. He pleaded guilty to four.

RELATED: Guilty pleas entered in fatal motorcycle crash last year.

Jeglum-Woycheshen was travelling westbound on the road at the time of the collision, just before 9 p.m. Two other people were seriously injured, but survived.

A five-month investigation led officers across multiple jurisdictions, including Maple Ridge, Mission and Chilliwack.

The victim’s son, Rob Jeglum, said previously the case has prolonged the suffering for the family, members of which are trying to go through the grieving process.

He also said that his mom was “a very loving person,” who loved riding her motorcycle and was known for bringing the family together.


