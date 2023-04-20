Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court and went on the run in B.C. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court and went on the run in B.C. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec nabbed on Vancouver Island

Fugitive was spotted by a member of the public in Parksville

A 39-year old man wanted on child pornography charges from Quebec has been arrested in Parksville.

The Oceanside RCMP received a report from the public on April 19 that a man believed to be wanted on an arrest warrant from Quebec was currently in Parksville.

Frontline Oceanside RCMP officers quickly located and arrested Jimmy Pieschke, who has been criminally charged in Quebec with making child pornography.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach council joins FCM call for more say at negotiation table

Thanks to information received from the public and partnerships with the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Division, the E Division RCMP Fugitive Return Program, and the BC Sheriff Service, Jimmy Pieschke was successfully arrested and is being held in custody to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court, says Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Pieschke pleaded guilty to possession, distribution and production of child pornography in Quebec but skipped his court date on Jan. 30, 2023, and went on the run in British Columbia.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Facebook

Breaking NewsParksvilleQuebecRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in Banff national park
Next story
First Vancouver police officer testifies in death of Myles Gray

Just Posted

The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro team has signed forward Kur Jongkuch for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits bring back expanded basketball festival

(Junko Playtime Instagram)
LETTER: Giant metal spider inspires Langley poet

The two lots in red are the proposed site of a 32-home subdivision in Aldergrove. Langley Township council is considering the rezoning for the project. (Township of Langley)
Aldergrove development could add 32 new homes

Eight staff with ATS Traffic in Langley City did a waste clean up in the Blacklock area. (ATS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley flaggers hit the streets to make them cleaner