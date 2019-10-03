Man hit, killed, by car after apparently running into Vancouver street

Police have recovered expensive, gold-plated golf clubs. (THE NEWS/files)

Another death involving a pedestrian has occurred in Vancouver, bringing the total number to six this year.

Vancouver police say a 33-year-old man was hit and killed during Wednesday’s evening rush.

They say it appears the victim ran into the busy southeast Vancouver street in the moments before he was hit.

Witnesses rushed to help the Vancouver resident but he died before he could be taken to hospital.

The 25-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Police are now appealing for dash-cam video to assist the investigation.

The Canadian Press

