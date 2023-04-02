Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan, Special to Surrey Now Leader)

Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

Suspected arrested for attempted murder

A man was slashed across the throat with a knife and left in life-threatening condition while riding a Surrey transit bus Saturday morning (April 1).

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say an altercation happened between two men on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway. One of the men allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other across the throat, according to police.

The injured man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the suspect was arrested by transit police and Surrey RCMP for attempted murder.

According to witnesses, who did not want to be named, the suspect came onto the bus around 9:30 a.m. and then appeared to attack the man without saying a word.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed.

The Coast Mountain bus was travelling west on Fraser Highway to Surrey Central Station at the time of the stabbing.

anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
