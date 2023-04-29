The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

READ MORE: Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week
Next story
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son’s death

Just Posted

Afshin Ghotbi, 58, leads the Vancouver FC soccer club as the first head coach in club history. (CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Excitement building to play soccer home opener in Langley May 7

Elinor Atkins, Miməwqθelət, from Kwantlen First Nation illustrated the artwork for <em>The Girl Who Loved The Birds</em>. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kwantlen First Nation artist and author release new book featuring cultural teachings

Nasturtiums are one of the easiest flowers to press. Kids can also press and dry grasses and leaves to make crafts. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley kids can get crafty for Mother’s Day

A few hundred union members with the Public Service Alliance of Canada spent Friday morning (April 28) sharing their messages with drivers trying to access the Aldergrove border crossing. (Patrick Bragg, PSAC BC region/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Federal picketers spend Friday morning at Aldergrove border crossing