The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the April 6 arrest of a man in Coquitlam. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the April 6 arrest of a man in Coquitlam. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man injured during arrest in Coquitlam; police watchdog investigating

Man allegedly resisted arrest, according to Independent Investigations Office

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the Coquitlam RCMP after a man its officers arrested was injured.

The RCMP officers were called to the 1900-block of Oxford Street in Port Coquitlam shortly after 8 a.m. on April 6 after someone reported a suspicious man in the area, according to information provided to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO). The man was reportedly looking into vehicles and approaching people at a business in the area.

Officers found the man walking into traffic on Lougheed Highway and arrested him. The police watchdog says it was told the man resisted arrest.

Once in custody, the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, where it was discovered he had been injured.

The police watchdog is investigating what role, if any, the RCMP officer’s actions had in the man’s injury. It is mandated to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

READ ALSO: Charges against Port Moody officer possible after police watchdog probes fall during arrest

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lowermainlandmental healthRCMP

Previous story
‘Infection doesn’t protect you’: Getting COVID twice is more common as immunity wanes
Next story
Tories blast Liberals for ‘tax and spend’ budget

Just Posted

Sousa’s Saxes performs live in McBurney on Saturday afternoon, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley hits a right note for Easter

Ukrainian Rotary Clubs have received 25 shipments from the International non-profit organization since 1993. Members of the local Rotary Clubs, too have volunteered in the past to assist in the loading process. (Langley Advance Times)
Langley Rotarians extend helping hand to Ukrainians

Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 last June. The 2022 grad class is planning for more pre-COVID types of celebrations. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
LETTER: Aldergrove high school students welcome community help with Dry Grad

Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the Langley-based New Car Dealers Association of B.C., plugged in his electric car at the LEC. EV sales are up sharply in Langley and across B.C. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Sales of electric vehicles in Langley rising fast