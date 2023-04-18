New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street in the city’s downtown core April 18, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street in the city’s downtown core April 18, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Man injured in shooting in downtown New Westminster

Police say two suspects are in custody

New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown core this afternoon.

Around noon Tuesday (April 18), police responded to a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street, which led to a “large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital,” according to a release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police say a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while two suspects are in custody.

The NWPD’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation, which is in the early stages.

Police are asking for any witnesses that haven’t yet spoken to officers to call 604-529-2430.

READ MORE: Newton shooting sends man to hospital

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shooting

 

New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street in the city’s downtown core April 18, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street in the city’s downtown core April 18, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report

Just Posted

Scott Johnston. (Black Press Media files)
Langley lawyer disciplined after alcohol-fueled harassment incident

Devanshi Vyas, 24-year-old Langley resident, won Miss International America Petite. (MK Photography by Mamta/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident crowned Miss International America Petite

Jesper Vikman stopped 62 of 67 shots as the Vancouver Giants sent game 4 in their best-of-seven into overtime, only to have the Kamloops Blazers score to win 5-4 on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. Vikman (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Longtime season ticket holder wowed by Langley-based Giants season

Jacob and Noah St. Jean of Langley are part of the Forces Unknown team in Texas this week to compete in a world robotic championship. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Domo Arigato, Langley brothers roboto

Pop-up banner image