Man jumps into parked vehicle with people inside, chokes puppy: New Westminster police

The puppy, named Luna, is recovering from its injuries

Police were called to reports of an assault in progress involving a 27-year-old man fighting with two other men while also hitting pets inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 1025 Columbia Street at around 2:30 p,m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (New Westminster Police)

A man in his 20s has been arrested, with charges pending, in connection to a concerning incident in New Westminster this week that ended in a dog being taken to hospital with injuries.

Police were called to reports of an assault in progress involving a 27-year-old man fighting with two other men while also hitting pets inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 1025 Columbia Street at around 2:30 p,m. on Thursday (May 14).

According to police, the male suspect allegedly jumped through an open window of a parked vehicle with two men and a puppy inside who were waiting for another friend to run an errand.

It’s alleged the suspect began hitting and choking the puppy, named Luna, while the two other men tried to get him to let go. Numerous witnesses were able to assist and free the puppy from the man’s grip and hold him down until officers arrived, police said.

The dog was immediately taken to a

nearby veterinary clinic where it was treated for injuries and is now recovering.

“An attack on a defenseless animal is a very upsetting thing to witness,” stated acting Deputy Chief Paul Hyland.

“While generally we discourage people from involving themselves in risky physical confrontations, we thank the members of the public that leapt in to provide aid.”

Police have suggested a number of charges to BC Prosecution Service, including three counts of assault and one count of injuring an animal.

