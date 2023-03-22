(West Vancouver Police)

Man killed in altercation in West Vancouver

Suspect remains at large as homicide team investigates

A man was killed near the waterfront in West Vancouver on Tuesday evening (March 21).

West Vancouver Police say they were called to the 2100-block of Argyle Avenue, a short residential street parallel to the water, at about 4:48 p.m. A man was seriously injured from an altercation he’d had with an unknown male suspect there.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene and attempted to save the man’s life, but he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is unknown and at large, but that they don’t believe there is a broader risk to the public. Const. Nicole Braithwaite called the attack “an isolated incident.”

The homicide team is investigating and asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen something to call their information line at 1-877-551-4448.

