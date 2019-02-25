(Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in New Westminster Sunday night.

New Westminster Police say they responded to the rear of a Walmart at 805 Boyd Street following a report of a man with a weapon around 9:40 p.m.

Police believe the man had a gun with him and shots were fired shortly after they arrived.

The man died of his injuries but no one else was hurt.

A police spokesperson said both the Independent Investigations Office and the BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

