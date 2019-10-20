(Black Press Media files)

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

A man found dead in Richmond Friday was a notary public with no ties to violence, homicide investigators said.

Richmond RCMP had been called to a business in the 8200-block of Granville Avenue at about 5:30 p.m Friday for reports of a death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday night that Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead inside his business. His death is considered suspicious and police believe it was not a random act.

“Mr. Stephen Chong was a notary public in the Richmond community with no record of criminality,” said Sgt. Frank Jang.

“Our investigators are working hard to determine motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551- 4448, email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, of if they wish to reman anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Boarded-up house burns in Langley City

Cause of early morning blaze yet to be determined

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Most Read