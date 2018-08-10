Man killed in road rage incident under Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Vancouver police say it happened early Friday morning near Bridgeway Street

One man is dead after an apparent road rage incident Friday morning under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Vancouver police arrived to the scene near Bridgeway Street after the call came in around 1:30 a.m. to find a 33-year-old dead of gunshot wounds.

A woman believed to have been in the same vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, and later released.

Investigators said the evidence suggests the death is a result of a road rage incident.

The victim is believed to have been driving a grey Toyota Matrix. The suspect was in a white sedan.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage near the intersection of McGill Street and Renfrew Street between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Friday to contact detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers.

