A heavy police presence is on scene in west Abbotsford following a fatal shooting on Friday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

UPDATE: Man in mid-20s killed in targeted shooting in Abbotsford

Location of shooting the same as where innocent bystander Ping Shun Ao killed in 2015

A man in his mid-20s was killed in a shooting tonight (Friday) in Abbotsford.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Promontory Court off of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department received numerous 911 calls of shots fired, and officers who arrived on the scene found the victim inside a van.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

Bird said the shooting appears to be targeted.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The area of the shooting is the same location where innocent man 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 2, 2015. Police at the time said the target of the shooting was Ao’s next-door neighbour.

That person was identified by unnamed sources as Parmvir Chahil, then 19. Court documents related to the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Harwin Baringh on Sparrow Drive indicated that Baringh was a member of the “Chahil crime group” and that his death was part of a dispute with the “Dhaliwal crime group.”

However, it was not known whether Parmvir Chahil had any connection to the crime group mentioned in the documents.

Anyone with information about tonight’s shooting is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

