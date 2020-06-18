Photo by Dale Klippenstein

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening (June 16) in which a man was captured on video surveillance as he walked around a local residence and tried opening doors for several hours.

Police said the incident began at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Pine Street, when a man approached a woman as she was getting out of her vehicle.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that, as she walked toward her residence, the man followed her and began to try the doorknob when she got inside and locked the door.

A male friend was in the home, and the two of them told the intruder to leave.

The man insisted that he had diamonds in his hands that he wanted to show her, she wrote. The woman told him that, if he touched her, she would release her dog on him, and he walked away.

ALSO READ: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

The woman wrote that, when she woke up the next morning, she found out that a neighbour had answered a knock on her door at 4:40 a.m. and, when she opened it, a man tried to force his way inside.

The woman who had encountered the man in her driveway then reviewed her security footage, and discovered that the intruder had come back to her property, checked doorknobs, and peered into her car and tried to open it over a period of five hours.

She said the man was talking to himself and attempted to lure her outside by holding a rock up to the camera, pretending it was a diamond.

The last footage shows him approaching her neighbour’s home at 4:40 a.m., she said.

Police say they have now identified the man, and it appears he may have mental-health issues. They said they are working with community partners to offer him resources.

“Investigators continue their investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be recommended,” police said.

ALSO READ: Stranger climbs onto second-storey patio and lights fire in barbecue

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight
Next story
Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

Just Posted

Langley pub looking for community heroes

People can submit local heroes in a new contest through Match Eatery & Public House

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Langley long-term care COVID-19 case was a transfer patient from Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health Authority releases more information about outbreak at Maple Hill

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation of murdered Vancouver Island teen concluded, say police

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

Most Read