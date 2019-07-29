(Black Press Media files)

Man bear-sprayed, has car repeatedly rammed by SUV: Burnaby RCMP

Police are looking for two men in connection with the case

Police are looking for witnesses after a man says he was bear-sprayed after a collision with an SUV in Burnaby Sunday night.

The man told Burnaby RCMP he was stopped at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV.

He alleges one of two men got out the SUV and bear-sprayed him. The alleged victim then tried to escape but the SUV followed him around, reportedly ramming his SUV into the complainant’s car before driving away.

RCMP said the two men in the SUV are described as Caucasian men in the 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Their car is described as a newer model gold or beige Lincoln Navigator with a black bumper and damage to the front, driver’s side area.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call police at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALOS READ: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen now held
Next story
SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Just Posted

‘I never thought I’d see the day’

LGBTQ seniors group gather to raise the pride flag outside Langley City Hall

A brighter financial picture for Non-profit Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society

Donations from Langley City and Langley-based First West improve matters

Mayors move one step closer to approving Langley-Surrey SkyTrain line

Despite some debate and concerns, the mayors voted to approve the business case for the project

Way to end a season: Langley U9 selects harvest two gold and one bronze

It was ‘full, but good,’ manager says

Colebrook Road closed for the rest of summer

Anderson Creek Bridge replacement at Surrey/Langley border expected to last till fall

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Man bear-sprayed, has car repeatedly rammed by SUV: Burnaby RCMP

Police are looking for two men in connection with the case

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Surrey music store has gift for young heart patient – but needs help to find him

Tom Lee Music staff bought a guitar for an eight-year-old boy facing heart surgery for the second time

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sister found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

Mother of man missing in Fraser Valley area offers $10,000 reward

Kristopher Couture last seen in January and his vehicle found at Elk Thurston trailhead

Most Read