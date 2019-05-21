Paige Nagata of Abbotsford died of injuries sustained in a head-on collision in Surrey on Nov. 4.

Man pleads guilty in Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

Sarah Dhillon and Paige Nagata died following head-on collision on Nov. 4, 2018

A man charged with a collision in Surrey last November that killed two Abbotsford women has pleaded guilty to three offences.

Nicolas Fotis Karvouniaris, 25, entered the pleas last Thursday (May 16) in Surrey provincial court to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 29 in Surrey.

SARAH DHILLON

Karvouniaris was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Nov. 4, 2018, when he crossed the centre median on 88 Avenue near 134 Street and ran head-on into a Ford Escape, killing driver Sarah Dhillon, 50.

A passenger, Paige Nagata, 19, was hospitalized in critical condition, and died on Nov. 18.

RELATED: One person dead after collision in Surrey

A second passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived, while a third passenger received relatively minor injuries and was released from hospital.

Dhillon was a maternity nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and the wife of Abbotsford Police Staff Sgt. Paul Dhillon, with whom she had three sons.

Nagata was a 2016 graduate of MEI Secondary in Abbotsford, and was seeking work as a nanny, with hopes of finishing her post-secondary education.

During her last week of high school, she went on a missions trip to Thailand and volunteered in an orphanage for several weeks.

Karvouniaris has 10 prior driving infractions, according to the provincial court database: four for speeding, two for violating a restriction on his driver’s licence, one for speeding through a playground zone, one for running a red light, one for disobeying a traffic signal, and one for using an electronic device while driving.

Investigators were on the scene of a fatal collision on Nov. 4, 2018 in Surrey that killed Sarah Dhillon of Abbotsford. Passenger Paige Nagata died two weeks later. (Shane MacKichan photo)

