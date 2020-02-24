(Delta Police Department photo)

Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

The suspect, whose name is under a publication ban, faced 10 charges in relation to this incident

A man accused of stabbing a woman and an off-duty Delta police officer outside a private elementary school in North Delta plead guilty to three charges including attempted murder.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Delta police Sgt. John Jasmins was waiting to pick up his children from Immaculate Conception School when he witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman. Though off-duty and unarmed, Jasmins intervened, and both he and the woman received serious stab wounds. Uniformed police arrived to the scene quickly, and a suspect was apprehended minutes later. Jasmins has noted in subsequent media interviews that his children actually witnessed the incident.

“It was just over a year ago when I was sitting in the office, and learned that one of our officers had been hurt. Those were some chaotic and tense moments, as it took a while for reports to come in from our various officers on the ground,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release. “Later that night I had a chance to see John in the hospital, to check on him, and thank him. I have no doubt that he saved a woman’s life that day.

Jasmins has since returned to full-time uniformed duties at with the Delta Police Department, where he is in charge of the department’s three community policing offices. The woman, however, is still recovering, though police say her condition has improved.

The suspect in this matter faced 10 charges in relation to this incident and his alleged actions in the preceding days, and remained in custody while awaiting his court appearance.

In court on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, the suspect plead guilty to three charges: one count of attempt murder and one count of unlawful confinement, both against the female victim, and one count of aggravated assault for his actions against Sgt. Jasmins. The suspect’s name is now subject to a publication ban, and as such cannot be released.

Upon hearing the guilty pleas, Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord reflected back on the incident.

“For us as a police department it’s gratifying to see these three guilty pleas’” Dubord said. “These are very serious charges, and reflect the gravity of what occurred a year ago.”

The man’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4-5, 2020.


Most Read