(Philip Brown/Unsplash)

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

A Good Samaritan was taken to hospital earlier this month while trying to rescue an owl from a road in B.C.’s Interior.

RCMP say the driver stopped his Suzuki Swift in the westbound lane of Squilax Anglemont Road in Chase to pick up an injured owl on Jan. 6.

The driver placed the owl in the passenger seat and walked around the car to get into the driver’s seat when a Hyundai Sante Fe crashed into his car from behind.

The Suzuki hit the man who was still outside his car. When police arrived, they took him to Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital for treatment.

The owl, meanwhile, had woken up while police were on scene, and flown away.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC
Next story
VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

VIDEO: Rivermen back on the ice in Langley tonight

In their game against West Kelowna tonight, Langley’s junior A hockey team gets into action at 7:15.

Langley serves as backdrop to pair of competing short films

In the 20th annual Crazy8s Film competition, two of six producers will be filming in Langley.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds perched in first place

Minor midgets, including several from Langley, hit the ice again on Friday.

Chances coming for public to have say on Langley tax rates

Local councillors will soon debate property tax rates for 2019.

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Men allegedly tied to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug busts

Nanaimo RCMP have made multiple arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

The three caribou are being held in pens north of Revelstoke

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

B.C. cop who assaulted homeless man may avoid criminal record

Kamloops RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

Thunderbirds excited to fly over Fraser Valley at Abbotsford airshow

Members of U.S. Air Force aerial performance troupe visited town to scope out the airfield

Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission

Mission RCMP say hospitalization a precaution, 14 students were on board

5 to start your day

Court hears South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission and more

Most Read