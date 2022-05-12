Man released after filing appeal in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Harrison Heth-Klems was sentenced to 1 year in jail for 2018 crash that killed Megan Kinnee

Megan Kinnee, 19, of Maple Ridge was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)

An Abbotsford man who was recently sentenced to a one-year jail term in relation to a motorcycle crash that killed a Maple Ridge woman has been released on bail after filing an appeal.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed that Harrison Heth-Klems, 26, was ordered released Tuesday (May 10) on a cash bail of $10,000 plus two sureties (people who will oversee his compliance in the community).

McLaughlin said Heth-Klems has filed an appeal of his conviction for dangerous driving causing the death of Megan Kinnee, 19, on July 13, 2018.

Heth-Klems was sentenced April 27 in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford. In addition to his one-year jail term, he was given a three-year driving ban, which will remain in effect.

McLaughlin said that, at the bail hearing held Tuesday by the BC Court of Appeal, Heth-Klem’s release came with several conditions, including that he not be found in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

McLaughlin said the Court of Appeal can agree to release an individual from jail if certain criteria is met, including that “the appeal or application for leave to appeal is not frivolous” and “his detention is not necessary in the public interest.”

A date for the appeal has not yet been set.

Heth-Klems was convicted in December 2021, when the judged ruled that his driving constituted “a marked departure from the standard of care that a reasonable person would have exercised in the same circumstances.”

Kinnee was a passenger on a 2000 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R being driving by Heth-Klems – her boyfriend at the time – when they crashed into the rear of a 2008 Lincoln Navigator.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lane of South Parallel Road near Cole Road after Heth-Klems turned to look at a separate collision on the adjacent Highway 1.

Heth-Klems was prohibited from driving at the time and did not have a motorcycle licence.



