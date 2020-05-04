Man sentenced to time served for hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford

James Gordon of Abbotsford has been sentenced in relation to a hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford in December 2018.

An Abbotsford man involved in a hit-and-run spree that injured several pedestrians in Langley and Abbotsford in December 2018 has been sentenced to time served and three years’ probation.

James Joseph Gordon, 25, previously pleaded guilty to three of the 18 charges he faced: assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

Those charges were all in Langley. Another 15 charges – nine in Langley and six in Abbotsford – were stayed at sentencing on April 30 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Gordon has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 19, 2018.

On that day, police received reports that a driver was speeding through north Langley and was deliberately trying to run down pedestrians.

Six people were struck in Langley between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m. Two dogs were also hit, and one of them died.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver then headed to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the driver then torched torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Gordon was charged the following day with possession of stolen property and breaching the bail conditions that had been placed on him following a stolen-vehicle charge on Nov. 19, 2018 in Abbotsford.

He was then charged with 17 more offences on Dec. 28 in relation to the hit-and-run spree. An 18th charge was later added.

In total, Gordon faced five counts each of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident; two counts of possession of stolen property; and one count of arson.

A trial had initially been scheduled for February 2020, but Gordon indicated in January of this year that he would instead be pleading guilty.

