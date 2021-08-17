Man shot in hand in Abbotsford and 3 suspects arrested

Incident took place Monday night at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street

Police were on scene June 14 in the area of George Ferguson Way and Ware Street. They were called to the same residence Monday night (Aug. 16) after a man was shot in the hand. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Three people were arrested Monday night (Aug. 16) and remain in custody after a man was shot in the hand in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called at about 6:45 p.m. for reports of a break-in underway at a residence in the 33200 block of George Ferguson Way.

When police arrived, the resident told them that he had been home alone when three men with guns forced their way into the residence.

Bird said the victim was robbed and shot in the hand, and the three suspects drove away in a grey Hyundai Elantra. The vicim was taken to hospital.

The residence was taped off and roads in the area were blocked off Monday night while police investigated.

Bird said the Elantra was located on Harris Road, and two passengers were arrested. The driver was located a short time later and arrested.

The three men – ages 18, 31 and 34 – are awaiting a court appearance. Charges have not yet been formally laid.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area between 6:30 and 7 p.m. is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

The same home drew a large police presence on June 14 after reports came in about a man yelling for help about a possible home invasion.

Following the incident, police said that all parties on scene were uncooperative and officers were unable to determine exactly what had occurred.

People on Abbotsford Facebook groups have said the residence is a “problem home” that has ongoing issues.

Bird would only say that police “have attended this residence previously.”



