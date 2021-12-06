A man was shot in his SUV while his young son sat in the back seat of the vehicle. (Shane MacKichan)

Man shot, sent to hospital while son, 9, sat in back seat of vehicle: RCMP

Police believe shooting is not a random act

A man was shot on Saturday (Dec. 4) evening in Coquitlam while his nine-year-old son sat in the back of the vehicle.

Coquitlam RCMP said they were called to the 1600-block of Chickadee Place at 4:41 p.m. They found the man with a gunshot wound and paramedics took him to hospital. The child was unharmed.

Cpl. Paige Kuz said the investigation was in its early stated and that it was “too early to speculate on motive or association.” Police said there was not yet enough information to link this to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, or to rule out a connection altogether.

However, police do not believe this was a random act.

Mounties are asking any witnesses to come forward and to submit any dash-cam or security camera footage gathered in the Westwood Plateau area between 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. To contact RCMP, witnesses are asked to call 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Major Crime Section.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

