Man steals Magic cards and punches customer in the face

Police are asking for help in identifying this man, who is a suspect in a robbery and assault that occurred Aug. 3 at an Abbotsford business.

The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery and assault that occurred on Friday, Aug. 3.

Police say that at about 4 p.m. that day, a man entered a business in the 2600 block of Gladys Avenue, where he asked to see “Dual Lands” cards for the game Magic: The Gathering.

Staff showed the man a binder containing about $30,000 in cards. He then grabbed the binder and ran off, but was chased by a customer.

The suspect ended up dropping the binder and punched the customer in the face.

The suspect is described as Asian, 30 years old, six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a long black shirt, grey track pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.