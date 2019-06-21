UPDATE: Man struck by bus during altercation in Burnaby on life support

No charges have been laid, as police continue their investigations

UPDATE: The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that the man has lost all brain function but remains on life support.

A man who was hit by a bus following an altercation in Burnaby last week has died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after stepping in front of TransLink bus during fight in Burnaby

The man, 33, is on life support at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, the BC Coroners Service confirmed on Friday morning.

According to police, the man was hit by a bus during some kind of incident with another man near the corner of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue on the evening of June 11.

Two men were arrested at the scene. Shortly after the incident, one of those men were deemed a witness, and the second man was released. No charges have been laid.

The bus driver has been provided counselling, TransLink said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.