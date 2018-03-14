Man suffers serious eye injury in Langley crash

A 55-year-old Langley man suffered a “significant” eye injury as a result of a hit-and-run late Tuesday afternoon, Langley RCMP said.

At 4:11 p.m. his truck was travelling east in the 22200 block of 64 Avenue when another oncoming pickup crossed the centre line and hit the driver’s side, shattering the rear-view mirror and the window.

Police are looking for a white pickup truck with damage to the drivers’ side.

Anyone who has information that might assist police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the online website at www.solvecrime.ca.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter