Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Man wanted after at least two cars hacked with axe on Vancouver Island

Motivation unclear, blue 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plates

Police are cautiously on the hunt for a man who hacked at least two vehicles with an axe on Vancouver Island last week for unknown reasons.

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after two separate reports of an occupant battering vehicles on the morning of Oct. 26.

According to a media release, investigators are currently working to locate the car and determine what motivated the occupant to do what he did.

The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

Police say that if you see this vehicle, do not approach the occupant, call 9-1-1.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
‘Atmospheric river’ rainstorm headed for Lower Mainland, close to 50 mm expected

Just Posted

Vivian Gillard has been moonlighting as a seasonal associate at Spirit Halloween in Langley for the past nine years. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Moonlighting at a Langley Halloween shop

An individual using a mobility scooter to get around in the nearby community of Maple Ridge shares Frank Konopski’s concerns about motorists watching for people – whether on foot or on scooters – in crosswalks. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Three close calls in as many days angers Langley senior

Pedestrians crossing the road in poor weather conditions (Aldergrove Star files)
Langley RCMP hand out reflectors in Aldergrove

Langley City is looking for youth and adult mentors to be part of a new program being rolled out. (Screengrab)
Langley City rolls out new youth mentorship program