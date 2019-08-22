Man wanted for crimes in Saskatchewan turns himself in

Elio Schiaroli, wanted for sex assault and more, was spotted in Abbotsford

A man who was wanted for sexual assault and other offences in Saskatchewan has now turned himself in to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) stated on Wednesday evening that Elio Schiaroli, 58, had turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service and remains in custody.

The APD reported on Tuesday, Aug. 13 that Schiaroli had been spotted in Abbotsford on Friday, Aug. 9.

He was wanted in Saskatoon for charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, possession of stolen property, fraud, using a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police was that he was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Saskatchewan licence plate.