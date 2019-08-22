Elio Schiaroli

Man wanted for crimes in Saskatchewan turns himself in

Elio Schiaroli, wanted for sex assault and more, was spotted in Abbotsford

A man who was wanted for sexual assault and other offences in Saskatchewan has now turned himself in to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) stated on Wednesday evening that Elio Schiaroli, 58, had turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service and remains in custody.

The APD reported on Tuesday, Aug. 13 that Schiaroli had been spotted in Abbotsford on Friday, Aug. 9.

He was wanted in Saskatoon for charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, possession of stolen property, fraud, using a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police was that he was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Saskatchewan licence plate.

RELATED: Man wanted for sex assault in Saskatoon has been spotted in Abbotsford

Previous story
New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Just Posted

Man wanted for crimes in Saskatchewan turns himself in

Elio Schiaroli, wanted for sex assault and more, was spotted in Abbotsford

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

Coalition of community groups seek school supplies for kids in need

tbird drives boost in Langley agri-tourism

Visitors encouraged to take in what Langley has to offer en route to world cup in Langley

Runners pair up for the Gruesome Twosome course in Aldergrove

‘Run Like A Girl’ founders design 5K, 11K, and half-marathon for pairs of all ages

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta that killed teen

Olivia Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle when they were hit by a car

B.C. hockey play excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide

Sturgeon was so enormous it tied for largest specimen ever tagged and released in the Fraser

Fraser River sea bus proposed to hook into TransLink system

Maple Ridge councillor just wants to start discussion

Most Read