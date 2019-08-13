Elio Schiaroli

Man wanted for sex assault in Saskatoon has been spotted in Abbotsford

Elio Schiaroli, 58, also wanted for robbery, unlawful confinement and more

A man who is wanted for crimes in Saskatoon was seen in Abbotsford last Friday, according to police.

Elio Schiaroli, 58, is wanted by the Saskatoon Police Service for charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, possession of stolen property, fraud, using a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police say that Schiaroli is driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Saskatchewan licence plate 674KPT.

He is six feet tall and 236 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say that Schiaroli is new to B.C., with no current known local address, but was seen in Abbotsford on Aug. 9.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact their local police department or Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text 22973 (abbypd).

They can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or solvecrime.ca.


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Just Posted

Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Police seek public’s help to locate Ci Hong Liao, 31

A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

Community rallies after 14-year-old Carson Crimeni passes

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Langley teen’s death having a lasting impact

Experts offer personal and professional insight into coping with drug deaths among young people

Carson: A Langley teen’s death on social media

Multiple agencies are investigating the last moments of 14-year-old’s life

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

Most Read