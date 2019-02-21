Kevin Myrthil, 26. (Edmonton Police handout)

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Edmonton police are looking for a man accused of sex trafficking, assault and unlawful confinement, who is believed to be heading for B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation, stemming from an assault on a 19-year-old woman at a hotel in south-central Edmonton around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police alleged Myrthil brought the woman from Ontario to work in the sex trade in Edmonton. Police said it’s believed he was arranging for clients to pay to have sex with her while the two travelled to Edmonton, and while spending upwards of $2,200 on her debit card.

Once at the hotel, it’s alleged he forced the woman to take drugs and assaulted her while holding her captive, but disappeared before police arrived following a 911 call.

He’s believed to now be on his way to B.C. with another woman, also possibly a sex trade worker, travelling in a 2017 black Grand Cherokee with a Quebec licence plate.

Myrthil is described as black, 5’8”, 180 lbs. with a muscular build. His hair is shaven on the side of his head with dreadlocks on the top. He has several tattoos, including “Moneyy” above his left eyebrow, as well as stars under his right eye and the Haiti flag on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum could be gone in weeks, ambassador says
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Heroes’ rescue teen trapped in car in Fraser Valley ditch

Just Posted

Twilight Drive-In announces open season for moviegoers next Friday

Opening weekend will showcase a double feature with Aquaman at 7:15 p.m. and Glass at 9:50 p.m.

Elementary b-ball teams receive surprise game visit from ACSS Totems

Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams were cheered on by players from the highschool Totems team.

Betty Gilbert b-ball boys defeat HD Stafford 38-28

Betty Gilbert’s grade 6 boys opened basketball season with a win against HD Stafford Tuesday.

Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Teams from around B.C. converge on the Langley Events Centre for provincial tournaments.

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

VIDEO: ‘Heroes’ rescue teen trapped in car in Fraser Valley ditch

Two men sprang into action, holding 17-year-old’s head out of water as they pried open door

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Most Read