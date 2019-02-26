Man wanted in Kamloops murder case arrested in Langley

Left to Right: Hugh Alexander McIntosh and Gordon Wayne Braaten

A man wanted in connection with a Kamloops murder was arrested in Langley on Tuesday.

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident for the murder of Jason Glover which occurred on Feb. 15 on Tranquille Road.

Jason Glover died from his injuries following a shooting incident, while a second victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Glover’s murder comes as Kamloops battles a drug war, which has involved multiple police resources from several regions across the province.

READ MORE: Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

Gordie Braaten is also wanted for this murder and still remains at large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are focusing all resources on locating Braaten.

If you know the whereabouts Braaten contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.