(File photo)

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

A police chase crossing multiple Lower Mainland cities ended with a man being arrested on the Capilano Bridge in West Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the chaotic incident first began shortly after 1 p.m., when a police officer pulled over a vehicle bearing Ontario licence plates during a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

The vehicle was uninsured, police said, and an identification check on the driver revealed he was wanted on six warrants from another province. Police do not release the name of an individual unless they have been charged.

“When the officer attempted to take the man into a custody, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer and an altercation ensued, resulting in the driver taking the officer’s police vehicle keys and fleeing the scene in a small black car,” Mounties said in a statement.

Police from multiple detachments followed the vehicle “from a distance” through several Lower Mainland cities, “while seeking opportunities with partnering police to stop the vehicle safely,” police said.

Police were able to stop the vehicle along the congested Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver, and the man was taken into custody.

The initial traffic cop suffered only minor injuries, according to Insp. Todd Balaban with E-Division Traffic Services.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC faculty to receive 2% wage increases for next three years
Next story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

American actress named her adopted pup Milo

EDITORIAL: Fraser Health needs to be transparent to fight coronavirus panic

Fraser Health and other authorities are not helping by being vague in recent communications

Nordstrom Rack and Winners won’t be last big changes at Willowbrook Shopping centre in Langley

Plans call for a grocery outlet and ‘food precinct’

St. Patrick wins Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

Coach called ‘game winner’ play that had mnever worked before. This time, it did.

WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read