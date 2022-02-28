Man wanted on three warrants found hiding in back seat of car in Langley

A Langley man wanted on three arrest warrants was taken into custody after he was found trying to hide in the back seat of a vehicle.

Officers from the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Logan Avenue and 203rd Street, said CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

The officers were talking to the driver and front seat passenger, when they spotted a man crouching in the back seat, apparently trying to hide.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Cody Ball.

Ball was wanted for:

• A Canada-wide warrant linked to an Abbotsford Police Department investigation

• A B.C.-wide arrest warrant for failing to comply with a probation order linked to a Langley RCMP investigation, and

• Another B.C.-wide warrant for alleged break and enter and possession of stolen property related to a Clinton RCMP investigation

Ball was taken to the Langley RCMP detachment to be held for a later court appearance. Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Ball has a number of previous convictions, including in 2016 when he was sentenced for possession of stolen property after about $90,000 worth of goods, including electric guitars and guns, were seized by RCMP.

“We are glad that our officers were able to assist our partner agencies by taking a prolific offender off our streets to be held accountable for his alleged crimes,” said Supt. Alison Laurin, Deputy Operations Support Officer for CFSEU-BC.

