Photo of Brian Abrosimo taken before he was arrested for sexually assaulting an adult woman and a preteen girl in 2004. File

Man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old Langley girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments

Rules have been tightened for a man who abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from Aldergrove after he made “inappropriate and sexualized” comments to female staff at the halfway house where he was staying.

In the future, Brian Abrosimo will be accompanied at all time by a “male staff member” during brief outings from the halfway house where he has been living for over a year, according to the Sept. 27 written reasons released by the parole board.

He has also been ordered to stay away from the home of his victims

Abrosimo, 55, was sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order for abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road in 2004.

In August 2004, he used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256 Street, kidnapping the 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

She managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

Abrosimo was also convicted of handcuffing and gagging a sex-trade worker before violently assaulting and raping her the month before the abduction of the Langley girl.

READ MORE: Parole board deems Brian Abrosimo too dangerous to be let out

He was granted a “one-chance” limited released and allowed to living in a community residential facility in the Okanagan.

After 11-months, the document shows, Abrosimo started acting out.

There was a “deterioration … in behaviour and attitude,” the parole board decision noted.

Abrosimo stopped complying with direction “completely and engaged in behaviours that demonstrated you had significant difficulty controlling your thoughts and actions.”

“You demonstrated a disregard for the well being of the female staff that were working with you. You have what are described as “gaps in accountability” and you demonstrate little insight into the sexualized aspect of your behaviours. The Board notes that you appear to waffle between being fixated on having a relationship, and the notion of “just working on me.”

The decision notes that Abrosimo has “challenges with respect to a brain injury” sustained when he was assaulted in 2008.

Initially, his release was revoked.

Abrosimo’s lawyer told the board the decision to cancel parole was a “jolt” that forced Abrosimo to address his inappropriate behavior.”

Because Abrosimo demonstrated what the board said was an “almost immediate stabilization and sustained positive response to interventions after (parole was revoked) the board ruled that Abrosimo did not “present an undue risk to reoffend at this time” and canceled the direct revocation under the new structured release plan that requires constant supervision and restricts him for being in the same area where the families of his victims live.

Abrosimo was released from jail into a halfway house in the Okanagan last year.

His release was opposed by his young victims and their families, who warned the board made a “critical error” in releasing him.


