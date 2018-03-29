A YouTube video posted on Monday appears to show the driver who hit two cars while going the wrong way on Highway 99. (YouTube)

Man who drove wrong way down Highway 99 dies

Vancouver man hit two cars in a fatal crash on Sunday

The man who hit two cars when he drove the wrong way down Highway 99 on Sunday has died, the BC Coroners Service said on Thursday.

The BC Coroners Service said Wednesday that the 26-year-old Vancouver man was “not expected to survive”.

RCMP said the man drove a Volkswagen Golf south on Highway 99 in the northbound lanes, starting at the southern exit from the Massey Tunnel and stopping only when he hit two cars near Highway 17.

Initially, police had thought he drove the wrong way through the Massey Tunnel as well, but on Tuesday Sgt. Lorne Lecker said he had instead crashed through the counterflow barriers south of the tunnel.

Lecker said that police have not ruled out impairment as a potential reason for the crash.

The crash sent two people who were driving northbound in their Toyota Rav 4 to hospital. One, a 48-year-old Surrey woman had unknown injuries and the other, a 19-year-old woman, has since been moved from intensive care but remains in hospital.

More to come.

Previous story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat
Next story
Suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley musician teaming up with country superstar

Langley’s Dallas Smith has teamed up with Terri Clark to release a new duet called One Drink Ago.

Walnut Grove mom pleads with TransLink to ban trucks on 216 Street

With kids carrying signs saying ‘Trucks and Schools Don’t Mix,’ parents ask for no trucks

Suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Summer road closure could cost Driediger Farms $500K

Rail crossing upgrades require closure of 72 Avenue during the Langley farm’s busiest season

Dragons set to tip-off in Langley

Minor league basketball team will play in Langley on TWU campus

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Man who drove wrong way down Highway 99 dies

Vancouver man hit two cars in a fatal crash on Sunday

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Most Read