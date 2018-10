Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Terry Teegee says he felt debris falling as he took video of a blaze following a natural gas pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C. The AFN regional chief says the safety of existing pipelines should be assessed.

The Canadian Press

