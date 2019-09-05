Man who once used baby to con Langley seniors is on the run

Arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Quinnell

An Abbotsford man who made headlines when he was arrested for using a baby to con seniors in Langley is being sought by police.

According to the Crime Stoppers web site, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued earlier this year for 52-year-old Donald Quinnell on charges of fraud, attempted indecent offence and theft.

He is believed to still be at large.

Quinnell is described as 6’0” (183 cm), 190 lbs. (86 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos.

On his chest is a dragon, webbing, “bless this mess”; his left arm has an image of the grim reaper, while his right has a skull with flames.

On his upper torso back, “GJM”, “Amber”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at solvecrime.ca.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a criminal, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim.

READ MORE: Pair who used a baby to help them steal from elderly have been arrested

Back in 2014, Quinnell was arrested for using a baby to help steal from elderly victims across the Fraser Valley, including in Langley recently.

During Seniors Week in Langley, there were eight “distraction thefts” where suspects targeted elderly women out grocery shopping.

Suspects followed the potential victim home and then approach the victim, carrying their baby and either asking for water for an overheated car or for water to heat a baby bottle, said Langley RCMP.

While the victim goes to get the water, the suspects make off with whatever they can grab at the door, usually wallets or purses.

A few days later, Mission RCMP arrested Quinnell and a female accomplice, who were travelling with a one year old child.

Police recovered several items of stolen property from within the van, which was traced back to a local auto dealer.

Police said the pair of suspects had gone to the auto dealer suspected of pretending to be interested in buying the vehicle and using it to commit the thefts.

Both were charged with theft under $5,000 and released with several bail conditions.

