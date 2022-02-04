Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Jason Francis Wallace has been granted supervised release after serving two thirds of his sentence for manslaughter. In 2016 he shot and killed a Hells Angel member in Langley. (Black Press Media files)

The man who shot and killed a Hells Angels gang member on a rural Langley property in 2016 will be released from prison, but only to a supervised halfway house, the Parole Board of Canada has decided.

Jason Francis Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 for killing Robert Green in a Quonset hut on 72nd Avenue.

Wallace, Green, and several other men had been partying at the rural property, and all had been consuming drugs and alcohol for hours.

According to the Parole Board’s release documents, Wallace grabbed a gun from the waistband of a friend and accidentally shot Green, killing him instantly.

Wallace had been trying to fire a warning shot at some other men who were at the party, who Wallace believed were coming at him. Wallace was “grossly intoxicated” at the time.

Wallace turned himself in to the RCMP in Surrey. He plead guilty and was sentenced to six years, nine months, and 10 days.

Another friend of Wallace’s who had been at the scene, Shaun Clary, was found murdered and dismembered a week after Green’s death, on Langley’s Robertson Crescent. IHIT has said in the past that Clary’s killing is believed to be linked to the killing of Green.

Clary and Wallace both had ties to the Aldergrove-based 856 gang, which was allied with the Hells Angels.

Wallace is also serving a separate sentence for drug trafficking, after he was arrested in 2014 with methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, Oxycontin pills, six cell phones, and a drug press and cocaine mold. The street value of the drugs was estimated at about about $600,000.

The Parole Board release decision noted that the killing of Green was not the first time Wallace has been involved in a serious violent incident.

In 2007, when he was just 18, Wallace stabbed another teenager in the chest in an unprovoked attack outside of a high school graduation house party in Brookswood. The victim suffered a collapsed lung. Wallace pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, but the judge accepted that Wallace had cut his gang ties in the wake of the attack and gave him a sentence of house arrest.

However, Wallace continued to rack up arrests and charges, although some were later stayed or resulted in acquittals. By 2010, local RCMP were again describing him as a member of the 856 gang.

READ MORE: Accused killer has lengthy criminal history

Wallace was denied parole for the killing of Green the first time he applied, in 2020, but with two thirds of his sentence now served, he’s being granted statutory release, as is standard with most offenders in Canada.

However, given his violent history and his criminal lifestyle, the Parole Board ruled he will have to live in a Community Correctional Centre, which are run by the federal government, or a Community Residential Facility, which are run by third parties, but are regulated by the Correctional Service.

Full release on parole in the community was not in the cards, the Parole Board ruled.

“You have continued to offend while supervised,” the decision said. “You have demonstrated a consistent disregard for the law. Because of this, you have proven unreliable and unpredictable when in the community.”

It also noted his “persistent pattern of violence and… willingness to use weapons.”

Wallace has also struggled to distance himself from “negative peers,” the decision said, although parts of that passage were censored before being released to the media.

“Overnight leave is not authorized,” the board ruled.

Wallace will also have restrictions on who he associates with, with bans on seeing anyone involved in criminal activity or drug use.

In addition, he’s banned from taking drugs or alcohol other than prescription medications, from owning more than one cellphone or SIM card, and he has to disclose all his finances to a parole supervisor.

The location of Wallace’s release was not specified in the Parole Board documents, but they noted that he has asked for release either on Canada’s east coast or in the north.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveB.C. gang problemHells AngelsLangleyManslaughter Trial