Charges have now been laid in a 2016 rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford that resulted in a woman’s death. (File photo)

Man with impaired-driving history charged in crash that killed his wife

Rollover collision occurred in April 2016 on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

A man with a history of impaired driving has been charged in relation to a 2016 crash in Abbotsford in which his wife was killed.

Louis Morgan, 47, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death and causing an accident resulting in death.

The rollover crash took place April 9, 2016 at about 9:15 p.m. westbound near the Clearbrook Road exit, and resulted in a vehicle in the centre median.

One person was ejected from the car and another person had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Shantelle Morgan, 34, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver was transported with critical injuries to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Louis Morgan has now been charged and was scheduled to appear Monday in Abbotsford provincial court, but did not show up.

His next date is set for March 8, at which time an application for a warrant will be considered if he misses that appearance.

According to the online provincial court database, Morgan was charged with impaired driving on Aug. 18, 2001 in Mission, as well as impaired driving and driving while suspended on Aug. 19, 2001, also in Mission.

He was sentenced to seven days in jail and a 15-month driving ban.

Morgan was again charged in November 2006 – this time, with failing to provide a breath sample, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence, 18 months of probation, and a 12-month driving prohibition.

He also has a 2009 conviction for assault in Vancouver, where he was given a 45-day conditional sentence and nine months of probation.

