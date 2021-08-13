Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada

Will come into effect in October, Prime Minister Trudeau says

Those planning to board planes, cruise-ships or inter-provincial trains in the near future will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the mandatory vaccination requirement Friday (Aug. 13), just days before an anticipated snap-election call.

Proof of vaccine will be required near the end of October, Trudeau said in a joint-minister news conference.

“We need to regain public confidence in travel. Such confidence will give a boost to our industry,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Meanwhile, all federal government employees will need to be inoculated by early fall.

The latest vaccine requirements are part of a trend being taken by many big private sector businesses across North America. On Thursday, the B.C. government announced that long-term care workers would need to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the fall.

READ MORE: B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

Roughly 72 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Who fires the starter’s pistol for an election in Canada? 5 things to know
Next story
717 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as Delta strain continues to spread

Just Posted

Aldergrove's "bee blader" Zach Choboter broke the world record of Longest Continuous Journey on Rollerblades. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Aldergrove man sets world record for longest continuous journey on rollerblades

Langley’s Rose Chen won the MJT Harry White Little Masters Girls 11-12 title at the 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters (file)
Langley’s Rose Chen wins girls 11-12 title at 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters in Delta

The City of Red Deer expects to embark on more road projects next summer after getting more money from government for infrastructure projects that will keep people employed. (Advocate file photo).
Road construction means single-lane traffic in Aldergrove

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival kicked off their virtual event in 2020 with a Mardi Gras parade. (Jeanette Martin/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley Jazz Festival will host Christmas big band concert and dance