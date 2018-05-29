Manhunt follows attempted murders in Aldergrove

RCMP photo: Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Thomas Charles Brydges, who is wanted on a Canada wide warrant issued by Corrections Canada.

Brydges is also a suspect in the attempted murder of two Langley residents on Monday, May 28 in the Aldergrove area. Langley RCMP were called to an RV park in Aldergrove Monday night after a man and woman were injured quite severely, allegedly by Brydges. The woman remains in critical condition while the male is expected to be released from hospital Tuesday.

Brydges is described as Caucasian, age 73, approximately 5’8” tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

He may be operating a Black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle with BC license plate W04892. He may also be using an Ontario plate of 7125V. A photo of a motorcycle similar to Brydge’s is pictured.

Brydges is known to be extremely violent and should not be approached. If you have information that might assist police to locate Thomas Brydges, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or the police of jurisdiction where he is sighted.

Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers. Talk: 1-800-222-8477 or Type: www.solvecrime.ca