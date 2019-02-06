A man’s body has been found in Richmond, believed to be that of a missing man in the area. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

Richmond RCMP say that a man’s body was discovered Wednesday in what they believe to be a clandestine drug laboratory.

In a news release, the Mounties said that the body was found in the 4600 block of Princeton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. while officers were searching for a missing person.

Investigators said the man found dead matches the description of someone reported missing locally on Sunday.

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The area will remain cordoned off as police continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Just Posted

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

Craig and Karen Lepine will travel to various parts of the province in the next month to compete.

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

Langley Township council tackles budget

A number of cost increases will make it a challenging budget.

Battling overdoses through Langley workplaces

A local duo is trying to educate people about risks during the opiate crisis.

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Section of White Rock promenade to open tomorrow

More than 500 tons of debris removed from beach west of white rock

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

Most Read