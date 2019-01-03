(@Jaggery)

Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

A 34-year-old was found dead inside a donation bin in West Vancouver last Sunday

Officials in the Lower Mainland community where a man was found dead inside a clothing donation bin last weekend have stopped the bins from being used.

The District of West Vancouver posted a statement to its website on Wednesday saying it has closed donation bins and is looking into removing them or using others that are more secure.

A 34-year-old man was found dead inside such a bin at Ambleside Park on Sunday.

“The District of West Vancouver is committed to making the necessary changes to ensure Sunday’s tragic accident … doesn’t happen again,” the statement said.

People are being asked not to drop off clothing at the bins and go to places such as a Salvation Army Thrift Store and Habitat for Humanity.

On Thursday, the City of Vancouver sent out a news release saying more than 100 donation bins had been removed after the city reached out to operators following the related death of a woman last July. Any remaining bins would be removed in early 2019.

The BC Coroners Service said it has investigated five deaths involving donation bins in the last four years.

