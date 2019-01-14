Mans pleads guilty to throwing butcher knife at RCMP officer

Conditional discharge, probation imposed in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

A man who threw an eight-inch butcher knife at a White Rock police officer last May pleaded guilty Monday morning to ‘assault peace officer with a weapon.’

READ MORE: Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’

Jaspal Singh Grewal entered the plea before Judge Delaram Jahani in Surrey Provincial Court.

In imposing sentence – the judge agreed with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 12 months probation – Jahani noted Grewal had no previous criminal record, was active in his community and that he expressed remorse for his actions on the evening in question.

“Whatever happened, that was wrong and it will not be repeated,” Grewal told Jahani through a translator.

“He is sorry.”

Prior to sentencing, Crown counsel James Stevenson told the court that Grewal was arrested in late May 2018, after police attended his home on two consecutive evenings – the first time because a family member reported threatening comments, and the second because Grewal himself called police, claiming a family member had tried to burn down his house.

The court heard that Grewal became agitated during the second visit.

“He went up to the third-floor balcony of the home where officers could observe he was carrying an eight-inch butcher knife,” Stevenson said.

Grewal was encouraging police to use deadly force, but officers instead tried to persuade Grewal to put the knife down, the court heard.

Grewal then threw the knife at one officer and went back inside. The officer was not injured.

Grewal then emerged from his house with his hands behind his back. On police demand, he moved one hand into view, at which time police could see he was holding four more knives, Stevenson said.

Officers convinced Grewal to put down the knives and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Stevenson told the court that family members “had generally positive things to say” about Grewal. The problem, he said, arises when alcohol is involved.

Noting Grewal has taken steps towards rehabilitation, Jahani imposed conditions including no contact with four individuals if Grewal has consumed alcohol within the previous 24 hours.

Monday had initially been scheduled as the start of a three-day trial. Two other charges against Grewal, of uttering threats, were stayed.

READ MORE: Trial set in White Rock knives-thrown case

Previous story
Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

Indoor golf returns to Langley

‘You just don’t get wet. You don’t get cold. You can eat your chicken wings’ owner says

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Searchers scour area north of Horseshoe Bay for missing woman

The woman, from Saskatchewan, went missing Sunday night

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Most Read