Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

Five bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan on Wednesday morning by activist group Save Old Growth.

The message, delivered about 9 a.m. May 25, was meant to convey the group’s frustration with the provincial government continuing to allow logging of old-growth forests, said Save Old Growth spokesperson Sophia Papp.

“Obviously their priorities are elsewhere, perhaps with a brand new museum or increasing housing prices … So we’re tired of all this talking and we want some tangible protections in the form of legislation to protect old-growth across all of B.C.”

Office staff were still sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

Five people were involved in the incident, according to West Shore RCMP, which released photos and security camera footage of the manure being dumped.

Papp said Save Old Growth is planning further action in the coming weeks. On June 13 the group plans to occupy transportation hubs, including highways and ports, for two weeks.

“We’re trying to get the government to follow through and have integrity. If they’re not going to follow through on their promises, who’s going to make them,” she added.

Police are asking anyone who may know any of the suspects or may have witnessed the action to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested

ALSO READ: B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordJohn HorganWest Shore