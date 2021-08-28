MAP: COVID-19 weekly case rate in Langley increases, again

From the week of Aug. 15 to 21 Langley recorded another 109 cases, BC CDC data shows

The upward trend of COVID-19 test positive cases continues in Langley.

From the week of Aug. 15 to 21 Langley recorded another 109 cases, according to the latest data released by the BC CDC. That’s up from the previous week of 83 cases, and up from the first week of August, when 63 cases were recorded in a week.

Beside Surrey, Langley’s case count from the week of Aug. 15 to 21 exceeds those in neighbouring communities, Abbotsford recorded 82; Mission 44; Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows 64; and South Surrey-White Rock recorded 44.

The latest weekly data comes at the heels of provincial health officials reporting the highest daily case count seen in British Columbia in months.

On Friday, the province reported 867 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of active cases to 5,657. Of the active cases, 159 individuals were in hospital and 84 of who were in intensive care.

Of the new daily cases, the Fraser Health region accounted for 228 cases, second to Interior Health’s 350.

Meanwhile, the weekly case rate in Langley rose again, now at 10, up from the previous week of seven per 100,000 population.

As of Aug. 24, 82 per cent of Langley residents 12-plus had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 75 per cent had received two doses.

About 73 per cent of residents between the ages of 12 to 17 had received their first dose, while 60 per cent in this age group received both.

The percentage of vaccinated locals improved slightly in the 18 to 49 age group, where 78 per cent of the population had received their first dose and 69 per cent has received both.

The population in the 50-plus group had the highest percentage of vaccinated people. Eighty-eight per cent of this group had received their first dose, while 84 per cent have received both.

The vaccination rate is Langley has seen a slightly uptick from the week prior. As of Aug. 17, 81 per cent of Langley residents 12 years and older had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent had received both.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 Langley has recorded 5,068 COVID-19 cases, according to BC CDC data.

