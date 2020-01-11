MAP: Is your road a priority when it comes to clearing snow in Langley?

Langley City and Township categorize streets in level of priority

This first snowfall is nearly behind Langley, but flurries remains in the forecast.

To help commuters plan ahead for the next snowy weather system here’s how the Langleys prioritize clearing streets.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Langley City is responsible for maintaining 74 kilometres of road.

The City’s first priority is 200th and 208th streets.

Priority two are arterial, main routes, bus routes, school zones, steep hills, industrial areas – as outlined by the City on the map below.

“We ask residents and business owners to remember that it is their responsibility to clear sidewalks fronting their properties within 24 hours of a snow event and to kindly ask them to clear snow away from any drains in front of their property to help prevent flooding caused by snow melt,” said Samantha Paulson, communications officer with the city.

READ MORE: How to prepare for winter road conditions

Meanwhile, the Township of Langley’s first priority streets make up 310 km of road.

First priority roads are major collector roads, arterial roads, school zones, bus routes, and hilly areas.

“We have certain truck drivers who are on standby waiting to see what the weather conditions are because the forecasts have been all over the map,” said Brian

Second priority roads are industrial roads, commercial roads, and secondary through roads in residential areas located between arterial or major collector roads.

But if conditions worsen on any higher priority routes, resources are redirected back to first priority routes.

